Source: NYATHI WEDDING: LOVE, CONTROVERSY, STOLEN SPOTLIGHT | The Sunday Mail

Veronica Gwaze Entertainment Reporter SOCIAL media platforms have been ablaze with discussions surrounding the recent Nyathi couple’s wedding. The popular “socialite” couple, Gilbert Nyamanhindi and Joyce Manyara, affectionately known as the “Nyathi Family” on online platforms, exchanged vows at an elegant ceremony in Harare on December 29, 2024. Reverend Tafadzwa Chikondo of Christ Alive Gospel Ministries officiated the wedding in Hatfield, with a myriad of celebrities and socialites gracing the occasion. Among the esteemed guests were singer Trevor Dongo, socialites such as Tyra Chikocho who is affectionately known as Madam Boss, Lorraine Guyo, Frets Donzvo, Ginimbi Lite, Mama Vee, Mai Jilimbi and Chipo the Trouble Causer, to name a few. The modest yet deeply adored couple’s love story blossomed in rural Nyazura before deepening its roots in neighbouring South Africa.

By candidly sharing their humble, real-life journey with the world through the lens of humour on social media, the couple unexpectedly found themselves catapulted into the spotlight, captivating the attention of a vast online audience. Initially, their videos were recorded with rudimentary equipment within the confines of their modest metal shack (mukuku), which they referred to as home. Viewers were captivated by their unfiltered authenticity and the remarkable courage they displayed in sharing their humble life with the world. As their “raw” videos garnered a loyal following, the couple began receiving generous donations from fans who were deeply moved by their genuine and relatable lifestyle. With time, they transitioned from their humble abode into a more comfortable brick house and began to capitalise on their online presence through content monetisation. Consequently, the couple has undergone a remarkable transformation, evolving from mere content creators into inspiring role models with a devoted following of over a million. Riding the crest of their newfound success and the accompanying influx of donations, they now proudly own a home and a thriving business.

According to Dr Banabasi Marambire, their manager, in post-wedding interviews, the couple’s extravagant wedding was a testament to the power of partnership and the generosity of their supporters. “After achieving the milestone of securing their own home,” he explained, “the idea of a grand wedding emerged. We engaged the couple and their parents, and everyone wholeheartedly embraced the concept.” “Recognising their limited resources, we embarked on a campaign, seeking partnerships with service providers. The response was overwhelmingly positive, with numerous individuals and businesses generously offering their support,” he continued. The road to their wedding was not without its obstacles.