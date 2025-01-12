Source: NYATHI WEDDING: LOVE, CONTROVERSY, STOLEN SPOTLIGHT | The Sunday Mail
Veronica Gwaze
Entertainment Reporter
SOCIAL media platforms have been ablaze with discussions surrounding the recent Nyathi couple’s wedding.
The popular “socialite” couple, Gilbert Nyamanhindi and Joyce Manyara, affectionately known as the “Nyathi Family” on online platforms, exchanged vows at an elegant ceremony in Harare on December 29, 2024.
Reverend Tafadzwa Chikondo of Christ Alive Gospel Ministries officiated the wedding in Hatfield, with a myriad of celebrities and socialites gracing the occasion.
Among the esteemed guests were singer Trevor Dongo, socialites such as Tyra Chikocho who is affectionately known as Madam Boss, Lorraine Guyo, Frets Donzvo, Ginimbi Lite, Mama Vee, Mai Jilimbi and Chipo the Trouble Causer, to name a few.
The modest yet deeply adored couple’s love story blossomed in rural Nyazura before deepening its roots in neighbouring South Africa.
By candidly sharing their humble, real-life journey with the world through the lens of humour on social media, the couple unexpectedly found themselves catapulted into the spotlight, captivating the attention of a vast online audience.
Initially, their videos were recorded with rudimentary equipment within the confines of their modest metal shack (mukuku), which they referred to as home.
Viewers were captivated by their unfiltered authenticity and the remarkable courage they displayed in sharing their humble life with the world.
As their “raw” videos garnered a loyal following, the couple began receiving generous donations from fans who were deeply moved by their genuine and relatable lifestyle.
With time, they transitioned from their humble abode into a more comfortable brick house and began to capitalise on their online presence through content monetisation.
Consequently, the couple has undergone a remarkable transformation, evolving from mere content creators into inspiring role models with a devoted following of over a million.
Riding the crest of their newfound success and the accompanying influx of donations, they now proudly own a home and a thriving business.
According to Dr Banabasi Marambire, their manager, in post-wedding interviews, the couple’s extravagant wedding was a testament to the power of partnership and the generosity of their supporters.
“After achieving the milestone of securing their own home,” he explained, “the idea of a grand wedding emerged. We engaged the couple and their parents, and everyone wholeheartedly embraced the concept.”
“Recognising their limited resources, we embarked on a campaign, seeking partnerships with service providers. The response was overwhelmingly positive, with numerous individuals and businesses generously offering their support,” he continued.
The road to their wedding was not without its obstacles.
Several partners and volunteer organisers withdrew from the preparation process, citing other commitments. At one point, the Nyathis even considered postponing the wedding, but Dr Marambire’s unwavering support ultimately made the event possible.
However, while their “begging” narrative initially brought them success, a segment of their online audience believes the couple has overplayed this persona.
“Initially, their content was genuine and resonated with viewers, earning them a loyal following that significantly improved their lives.
“However, I believe it is time for them to evolve beyond this narrative,” expressed one follower.
Some followers argue that the couple, having achieved financial stability, should explore more creative content avenues.
“People may eventually grow weary of their ‘begging’ storyline and cease their donations,” cautioned Cynthia_04, a concerned follower.
“Their current narrative is becoming stale as we no longer perceive them as struggling financially. They need to present a fresh perspective to their audience.
“Creativity will undoubtedly attract a larger following and unlock new business opportunities.”
“Gilbert should strive to be self-sufficient like the rest of us, rather than relying on handouts,” added Serge Serge, echoing similar sentiments.
The “stolen show” controversy
While the wedding was widely praised for uniting socialites in a moment of shared celebration, a closer look revealed a different narrative.
The socialites, known for their own online presence, inadvertently overshadowed the couple, transforming the wedding into a content creation platform for their own social media channels.
In several circulating video clips, Lorraine Guyo, Madam Boss, Chipo the Trouble Causer and other prominent figures were captured engaging in lively dance routines on the dance floor, seemingly oblivious to the couple, who appeared somewhat lost in the whirlwind of activity.
Their focus on self-promotion, including capturing the attention of other wedding guests, shifted the spotlight away from the newlyweds.
Following the wedding, these socialites actively shared wedding content, including comedic skits, on their respective platforms, further capitalising on the event.
A fan identified as Rachie wa Kuku on social media expressed her disappointment, stating, “When you are reliant on the generosity of others, you have little choice but to acquiesce to their wishes.
“The spotlight was undeniably stolen the moment other content creators began producing their own content at the wedding, which I believe was unfair to the Nyathis,” she lamented.
A different fan, Mai Michelle, remarked that in contrast to Felista Murata’s wedding (Mai Titi), where she was the focal point and the guests, including socialites, stayed in their lane, the Nyathi wedding was overtaken.
Furthermore, accusations surfaced against Dr Marambire, alleging that he had misappropriated some of the wedding gifts.
A purported list of wedding gifts also circulated on social media, although the manager publicly dismissed it as a fabricated document.
Despite the negative commentary, Nyathi’s management team revealed that the socialites’ active content creation was, in fact, a deliberate strategy.
The Nyathi couple expressed their contentment with the outcome of the wedding, stating, “We are deeply humbled by the overwhelming support we received in making this dream a reality.
‘‘The journey to this point has not been easy, but through love and resilience, we are now reaping the rewards of our union.”
