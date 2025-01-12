Source: Transfer season in full swing | The Sunday News

Tonderai Ndiraya

Langton Nyakwenda

WHILE much focus has been on Scottland FC’s attempt to build their own version of a Galactico squad and champions Simba Bhora’s bid to replenish their squad, a lot has been happening at other clubs, albeit silently.

Newly promoted moneybags, Scottland FC, have bullied the transfer market with reckless abandon, signing almost all the best players in the land.

More like what Real Madrid did at the turn of the new millennium when club president Florentino Perez acquired big name players known as Galacticos in Spain.

Galactico is the Spanish word for galactic and is often used to describe superstar footballers.

And in the early 2000s, Real Madrid boasted a powerful squad that included legendary keeper Iker Casillas, Roberto Carlos, David Beckham, Zinedine Zidane, Luis Figo, Ronaldo of Brazil, Raul and midfield enforcer Claude Makelele.

Flamboyant gold buyer and politician, Pedzai “Scott” Sakupwanya is also building his own Galatico squad ahead of the 2025 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League.

Scottland FC have acquired six of the eleven players who made it onto the 2024 Castle Lager Soccer Stars calendar, plus Coach of the Year Tonderai Ndiraya.

The top three — Walter Musona, Lynoth Chikuhwa and Khama Billiat have already been unveiled.

They were joined by Tymon Machope, Kingsley Mureremba and Godknows Murwira.

The former Ngezi Platinum Stars pair of keeper Nelson Chadya and versatile defender Gareth Madhake is also now at Scottland FC, who are also now home to ex-Highlanders steely defender Peter Muduhwa.

Defensive linkman Tichaona Chipunza and attacking midfielder Mthokozisi Msebe have also joined Scottland FC and they are some of the 13 players who left champions Simba Bhora.

Former Highlanders stars Godfrey Makaruse and Marvelous Chigumira have also joined the “moneybags.”

The other players that have left are Musona, Talbert Shumba, Vassili Kawe, Partson Jaure, Taimon Mvula, Perfect Chikwende, Valentine Musarurwa, Albert Manenji, Simbarashe Maramwidze, Onifade Obubaka and Talent Chawapiwa.

New Simba Bhora coach, Joel Luphahla, has made some interesting signings to plug the gaps, although most of the 13 players who left were not regular starters.

“We are trying, step by step, day by day. These are big shoes to fill,” said Luphahla.

He is building what could be a formidable midfield combination, following the arrival of the former Dynamos pair of Donald Mudadi and Emmanuel Ziocha and the highly rated Blessed Ndereki from Yadah.

Former Chicken Inn striker Malvin Hwata is also now with Simba Bhora and so is exciting winger Carlos Makambira who arrived from Bikita Minerals.

Cash-strapped Harare giants Dynamos have been hit hard by a massive player exodus, that has seen almost 10 players leave.

Apart from Mudadi and Ziocha, DeMbare have also lost Ghanaian forward Emmanuel Paga, the Moyo twins Kevin and Elvis, Issa Sadiki and Namibian striker Sadyney Urikhob.

Dynamos still owe some players signing-on fees for the 2024 season.

Zimpapers Sports Hub has been told that centrebacks Frank Makarati and Donald Dzvinyai are pushing for an exit.

The pair still has running contracts with the beleaguered Harare giants.

“It’s unfortunate to lose the core of the team, but we have two months to replenish,” coach Lloyd “MaBlanyo” Chigowe says.

“We wish all those who have left well in their new endeavours.

“We have to work hard to cover the deficiency, that’s the challenge that goes with the terrain,” added Chigowe.

Sadiki and Paga have joined Manica Diamonds, who are refreshing their squad after a disappointing end to the 2024 season.

The Gem Boys were at some point hot favourites for the title but fizzled out of the race.

They finished fourth and 12 points behind champions Simba Bhora.

Manica Diamonds coach Jairos Tapera wants an improvement this year.

He has brought in the FC Platinum pair of utility player Rainsome Pavari and veteran defender Lawrence Mhlanga, as well as Clive Dzingai from Chicken Inn.

Tawanda Chisi, Liberty Chakoroma, Panashe Mutasa, Gerald Bero, Kelvin Gwao, Trevor Mavhunga, Michael Tapera, Pasca Manhanga, Thubekile Jubane and Tawanda Macheka have left Manica Diamonds.

Former champions FC Platinum have also lost winger Panashe Mutimbanyoka and central midfielder Brighton Manhire.

Herentals were the best side from Harare last season, after finishing fifth, and Paul Benza’s side are targeting a better performance this season.

The Caps United duo of Lot Chiwunga and Ralph Kawondera are now Students at Herentals.

Centreback Chisi has also joined Herentals who have also promoted forward Prince Mahembe from their Division One team.

After a commendable show last season, Midlands side TelOne are motivated to do better.

“We are going to give coach Herbert Marowa the opportunity to boost the squad,” said club president Oscar Nduwure.

“We will advise when we are done,” said Nduwure, whose side begin preseason on Tuesday.