Source: Octogenarian, son arrested for stocktheft – NewsDay Zimbabwe

BY JAIROS SAUNYAMA

POLICE in Marondera have arrested an octogenarian and his son for allegedly stealing 15 goats and irrigation equipment worth thousands of dollars from a neighbouring farm.

Tachirwei Muori (84) and his son George (age not given) were arrested together with Oliver Tsaravhura, an employee at Villa Farm, where the goods and livestock were

stolen.

Mashonaland East provincial police spokesperson Inspector Simon Chazovachii confirmed the arrest and urged farmers to brand their livestock.

“I confirm the arrest of three men, who allegedly stole goats and irrigation equipment. As police, we urge farmers to put tags on their livestock for easy identification as well as doing background checks of their farm workers,” he said.

It is reported that sometime in June this year, the octogenarian and his son connived with Tsaravhura to steal from farm owner Regis Chamunorwa (41).

It is reported that they stole 15 she goats with Muori getting six and Tsaravhura the remainder.

Muori reportedly took the goats to his farm, while Tsaravhura sold his loot.

On the second account, sometime in July, the trio stole irrigation equipment, including borehole casings, four bundles of drip liners, 54AV adapters and a bundle of barbed wire, before sharing the loot.

The matter came to light on August 22 after Tsaravhura informed Chamunorwa that armed robbers had stolen the goats and farm equipment.

After investigations, police arrested Tsaravhura who implicated Muori and his son. The police recovered six goats at Muori’s farm while some of the stolen farm equipment was recovered hidden in his garden.