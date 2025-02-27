Source: OK Zim fires Karombo, rehires Zireva to lead revival -Newsday Zimbabwe

HARARE, Feb 26 (NewsDay Live) – Struggling retailer OK Zimbabwe has fired its management team led by Max Karombo and recalled former chief executive Willard Zireva from retirement to lead its revival.

“The company has been facing operating challenges that have necessitated a comprehensive business review and restructuring aimed at enhancing operational efficiency and driving sustainable growth in a dynamic market,” said the company secretary, Margaret Munyuru in a statement.

She said the group had concluded ‘voluntary separation agreements’ with Karombo, the chief financial officer Phillimon Mushosho and the supply chain director Knox Mupaya.

Zireva will lead a team which includes former CEO, Alex Edgar Siyavora who returns as chief financial officer.

Zireva retired from the retail giant at the end of March 2017 having decided to take early retirement. Both Zireva and Siyavora joined OK Zimbabwe in 2001 as chief executive and financial director respectively. Siyavora then took over as CEO from Zireva in 2017.

The OK Zimbabwe board also appointed Muzvidzwa Chingaira as the supply chain director after struggling to maintain stock in the months leading to the festive season.

The new appointments were “a team of experienced retailers to assist the Board with the restructuring and turnaround of the company,” the board said.