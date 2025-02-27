Source: Pensioners urged to make use of mobile money platforms -Newsday Zimbabwe

THE National Social Security Authority (Nssa) has urged rural pensioners to take advantage of mobile money services to receive their pensions, instead of travelling long distances to access cash in towns.

This appeal was made at a stakeholder engagement workshop in Kariba, where concerns were raised about the challenges faced by rural people in accessing their pensions.

Some stakeholders noted that lack of traditional banking services in rural areas exacerbates the problem, forcing pensioners to rely on third-party services or to travel long distances to access their pensions.

Nssa national compliance manager Farirai Mecha emphasised the importance of utilising mobile money platforms.

“Nssa recognises the challenges faced by rural pensioners and other beneficiaries, who often have to travel for hours or even days to access their pensions,” Mecha said.

“By using mobile money services, they can receive their payments conveniently and safely, without having to leave their homes.”

Nssa has been exploring mobile money services as a solution to this problem since 2016, when it announced plans to introduce pension payment via mobile money.

The authority has partnered mobile network operators to enable pension payment via mobile money platforms.

By promoting the use of mobile money services, Nssa aims to improve the lives of rural pensioners and beneficiaries, who can now access their pensions more easily and conveniently at a lesser cost.