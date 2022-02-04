Source: One dead, three injured in 2-vehicle crush – NewsDay Zimbabwe

By Stephen Chadenga

One person died while three others were seriously injured after a head-on collision that occurred along the along the Mvuma-Masvingo road on Wednesday.

A haulage truck avoided hitting a pedestrian and encroached into the lane of an on-coming Honda Fit resulting in the collision.

Confirming the accident, Midlands provincial police spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko said Simba Jona, who died upon admission at Mvuma Hospital was driving a Honda Fit with three other passengers on board.

The three sustained injuries and are said to be out of danger.

“The driver of the Honda Fit, Simba Jona was heading towards Masvingo from Mvuma with three passengers on board and upon approaching the 198 km peg he had a head on collision with a haulage truck,” Mahoko said.

In a separate incident, a seven year old boy died on the spot after he was hit by a Nissan Caravan along the Shurugwi-Zvishavane road on Wednesday.