Source: Open Committee Meetings Next Week
“Open” means that the meetings will be open to attendance by members of the public, but as observers only. Members of the public wishing to attend the meetings in the New Parliament Building will need to produce their IDs to gain entry to the Building.
Monday 10th February at 10:00 am
Joint Portfolio Committees on Defence, Home Affairs Security Services and War Veterans Affairs
Oral evidence from the Ministry of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage on the petition from the Zimbabwe Human Rights Association on the need to review the Vagrancy Act.
Venue: Committee Room 2, first floor, New Parliament Building.
Monday 10th February at 10:30 am
Portfolio Committee on ICT, Postal and Courier Services
Oral evidence from the Ministry of ICT, Postal and Courier Services on the African Convention on Cyber Security and Data Protection, and on progress made on Bills to be presented to Parliament.
Venue: Committee Room 3, first floor, New Parliament Building.
Monday 10th February at 2:00 pm
Portfolio Committee on Youth Empowerment, Development and Vocational Training
Oral evidence from the National Taskforce on Drug and Substance Abuse on the status of rehabilitation centres.
Venue: Committee Room 7, second floor, New Parliament Building.
Tuesday 11th February at 10:00 am
Portfolio Committee on Industry and Commerce
Oral evidence from stakeholders on the impact of the prevailing business environment on industry.
Venue: Committee Room 7, second floor, New Parliament Building.
