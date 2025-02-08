Tanzania’s President calls for urgent action on DRC conflict 

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

Tanzania President and Chairperson of the SADC Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation, Dr Samia Suluhu Hassan, urged all parties to exercise restraint and prioritise the well-being of the Mozambican people.

Online Reporter

Tanzania’s President Samia Suluhu Hassan has called for immediate and collective action to address the ongoing security crisis in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), warning that inaction would have severe consequences for the region.

Speaking at the joint East African Community (EAC) and Southern African Development Community (SADC) summit in Dar es Salaam on Saturday, President Hassan emphasised the need for regional leaders to take responsibility in resolving the persistent conflict.

“Tanzania is profoundly honoured to host this high-level meeting and remains eternally committed to promoting peace and security within the region and beyond,” she said.

The DRC, a member of both EAC and SADC, continues to suffer from prolonged instability, with violence escalating in recent weeks.

President Hassan highlighted the devastating impact of the conflict, including loss of life, displacement of civilians, economic disruptions, and threats to cross-border trade.

“For the last couple of weeks, we have witnessed the spread of violence that has caused massive harm to human life, displacement, and insecurity,” she sai.

“As regional leaders, history will judge us harshly if we remain still and watch the situation worsen day by day.”

Stressing the principle of “African solutions for Africa’s problems,” the Tanzanian leader called on EAC and SADC member states to take urgent and decisive steps to restore stability in the DRC.

She urged all parties involved in the conflict to engage in dialogue, prioritise the well-being of civilians, and commit to peaceful coexistence.

“This joint summit presents an opportunity to recommit our collective efforts in addressing the conflicts and reaffirm our commitment to sustainable peace and stability,” she said emphasising the need for a long-term solution that upholds sovereignty and inclusivity.