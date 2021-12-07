Source: Open Distance Learning modules launched | The Herald

Dr Ndlovu

Bulawayo Bureau

THE Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education has launched Open Distance Learning (ODL) modules to be used in schools.

ODL is a learning strategy introduced by the Ministry under the Non-Formal Education (NFE) as a way of availing an alternative learning platform to learners during the Covid-19 period.

The NFE Policy came into effect in 2014 when UNICEF and development partners supported the Ministry of Primary and Secondary to establish a learning system that gives opportunity to school dropouts and individuals who would have failed to obtain five Ordinary Level passes.

ODL involves alternative learning using modules, radio lessons, online and e-learning to limit teachers and learners from depending on the physical classroom and to ensure that learning continues wherever the learner might be. Education was greatly disturbed by the Covid-19 pandemic, which saw learning being shifted to online platforms.The Education Ministry, with assistance of UNICEF and other education partners, compressed Ordinary Level syllabuses in 12 learning areas and developed six modules: Indigenous Languages, English Language, Combined Science, Mathematics, Geography and History.

The modules will enable learners to compensate for lost time arising from the Covid-19 epidemic. In a speech delivered on her behalf by Deputy Education Minister Edgar Moyo, Primary and Secondary Education Minister Evelyn Ndlovu said the modules would be distributed to schools countrywide.

“No learner should be barred from accessing education on tribal, religious, economic, political affiliation or racial grounds. The President said no learner should be left behind in education. His command is an instruction that all of us must implement timeously,” the Minister said.

“The Ministry, with the assistance of UNICEF and other education partners, compressed O-Level syllabuses in 12 learning areas which are: Indigenous Languages, English Language, Mathematics, Combined Science, Geography, History, Heritage Studies, Textile Technology and Design, ICT, Technical Graphics and Agriculture in order to catch up with lost teaching and learning time caused by Covid-19 epidemic.”

A UNICEF representative Ms Niki Abrishanian said they had already started to print the second phase of the learning books.

“We have printed 150 000 copies in Combined Science, English Language and Mathematics. These materials will also be distributed to more than 1,000 schools across Zimbabwe in preparation for the first term in January 2022,” she said.

“As we launch the print version of the Open and Distance Learning Modules, I want to remind us all that the soft copies of the final Open and Distance Modules can now be accessed online on the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education website and on the Zimbabwe Learning Passport for you to download and access these materials anytime and from anywhere”.