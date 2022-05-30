BILL WATCH

Source: Open Meetings for Week Ending Friday 3rd June – The Zimbabwean

PARLIAMENTARY COMMITTEES SERIES 20/2022

[29th May 2022]

Open Committee Meetings This Week

Monday 30th and Tuesday 31st May, Friday 3rd June

Open portfolio committee and thematic committee meetings [meetings that are open to attendance by members of the public as observers only ] are scheduled for Monday afternoon and Tuesday, Wednesday and mornings this week, as shown below.

Monday 30th May at 2 pm

Thematic Committee: HIV and AIDS

Oral evidence from the Inter-Ministerial Task Force on Substance and Drug Abuse on the Substance and Drug Abuse Situation in Zimbabwe.

Physical meeting

Venue: National Assembly Chamber.

Tuesday 31st May at 10 am

Portfolio Committee: Health and Child Care

Oral evidence from the Zimbabwe National Family Planning Council on the welfare of its employees.

Physical meeting

Venue: National Assembly Chamber.

Friday 3rd June at 9 am

Public Accounts Committee’s Sub-Committee on Central Government Accounts

Oral evidence on the 2019 Auditor-General’s Report from:

Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade; and

Ministry of National Housing and Social Amenities.

Hybrid meeting

Venue: Senate Chamber.

How to Follow Virtual and Hybrid Open Meetings on the ZOOM Platform

For assistance in following the proceedings in virtual and hybrid open meetings on the ZOOM platform as observers, interested persons should contact the following for the meeting ID and passcode:

Parliament’s Public Relations Office , Tel: +263 242 700181-6 or +263 242 252936 – 55.

Other Committee Activities This Week [Public Hearings]

This week’s public hearings on:

the Labour Amendment Bill; and

Feedback from the Public on the 2022 National Budget;

have already been covered in the two previous bulletins in this series.

Veritas makes every effort to ensure reliable information, but cannot take legal responsibility for information supplied.