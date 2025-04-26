Opportunity for growth in Zim-Moza trade

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

Gibson Nyikadzino, Zimpapers Politics Hub

ZIMBABWE and Mozambique have cultivated converging paths in relation to political, social, economic and cultural co-operation since the former’s independence in 1980.

Unity and solidarity in shared common values have been defining characteristics of the solid and concrete bonds of friendship between the two neighbours.

The visit to Zimbabwe by Mozambique’s President Daniel Chapo, who officially opened the 65th edition of the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) in Bulawayo yesterday, underlines the continued trust the two have in each other in how economic and industrial initiatives shape the future of relations.

Both countries see economic diplomacy as having the prime currency that if properly incorporated and structured, rewards can be so immense and can spur growth in trade and investment opportunities for the private and public sectors from the two countries.

Since Zimbabwe’s independence in 1980, political, economic and cultural relations with Mozambique have been steady, with President Mnangagwa calling for more cooperation to strengthen economic relations.

Below are the trade cooperation figures between the two nations since the inception of the Second Republic:

Mozambique’s Export to Zim: From 2018 to the first half of 2024, Mozambique’s exports to Zimbabwe totalled US$890 million, and imports stood at around US$161 million. These figures represented less than three percent of the volume of Mozambique’s foreign transactions.

Mozambique’s exports to Zimbabwe include electricity (mostly from the Cahora Bassa dam on the Zambezi River), mineral or chemical fertilisers, aluminium wire, and petroleum oils or bituminous minerals.

Zim investments in Mozambique: With regard to Zimbabwean investment approved in Mozambique, over the last 10 years, the total is 46 projects, valued at US$151 million and broken down into the industrial sector with 32 percent, aquaculture and fisheries at 26 percent, tourism 20 percent, agriculture and livestock at 12 percent.

Further trade statistics indicate that in 2023, Zimbabwe exported US$391 million worth of goods to Mozambique in main products including minerals (U$173 million), chromium ore (US$58,6 million), and processed tobacco (US$35,9 million). During the five years from 2018 to 2023, exports from Zimbabwe to Mozambique increased at an annual rate of 0,6 percent, growing from US$379 million to US$391 million.

In the same year, Mozambique exported to Zimbabwe goods worth US$306 million. The main products that were exported to Zimbabwe were refined petroleum at US$73,1 million, electricity (US$69,2 million), and soybean oil ($50,2 million). The exports to Zimbabwe increased at 19,7 percent from US$124 million in 2018 to US$306 million in 2023.