Blanket Mine’s gold production rises

Mr Mark Learmonth, Caledonia chief executive officer, said the 2025 Q1 production had set a first quarter record at Blanket due to strong performance in a period traditionally regarded as the weakest.

GOLD production at Blanket Mine reached 18 671 ounces in the first quarter of 2025 (Q1 2025), exceeding the 17 050 ounces produced in the first quarter of 2024.

In a production update, parent company Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc said this year’s first-quarter production record surpassed the previous high of 18 515 ounces reached in the first quarter of 2022.

“This achievement reflects continued operational improvements and the dedication of our team on the ground. The significant increase in both tonnes milled and the surface stockpile provides a strong foundation for the remainder of the year.

“This is an excellent start, and with a strong gold price, we are well positioned to generate healthy cash flows and to continue investing in our growth projects,” he said.

During the quarter under review, tonnes milled at Blanket were 201 755 tonnes, which was 23 793 tonnes (13,4 percent) above expectation.

Mr Learmonth said the surface stockpile increased significantly to approximately 15,000 tonnes as run-of-mine production exceeds milling capacity.

He said Blanket remains on track to achieve gold production guidance of 74 000-78 000 ounces this year.