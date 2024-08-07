Over 400 graduate from Harare Poly

Remember Deketeke

Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation and Technology Development, Professor Amon Murwira presided over Harare Polytechnic College’s graduation day today.

Over 400 students have graduated from the institution.
The event ran under the theme ‘Transforming learning, research and intellectual excellence for accelerated innovation and industrialisation through heritage-based Education 5.0’.
Professor Murwira said human capital development comes through quality education, and technological advancements, among other things.


“I challenge graduates to use the skills acquired here to develop Zimbabwe and the rest of the continent. Nyika inovakwa nevene vayo,” said Prof Murwira.

One of the graduates, Miss Jordin Masvaure commended the Government for introducing incubation hubs at tertiary institutions.

