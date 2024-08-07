Source: Zimbabwe’s agricultural exports flourish in Zambia –Newsday Zimbabwe

According to findings by ZimTrade, the country’s export promotion body, the agricultural and processed food sectors are dominating Zimbabwe’s market share in Zambia.

The report, released during the Zambia Agriculture and Commercial Show in Lusaka, highlights the success of Zimbabwean companies in establishing a strong presence in the Zambian market and their ongoing efforts to expand their footprint in the neighbouring country.

Speaking to this publication, ZimTrade Client Advisor Valile Dube emphasized the importance of maximizing the production of agricultural implements and processed goods to sustain this growth.

“You have seen it yourself that the need to grow exports is moving in the right direction. Our Government has introduced a series of interventions focused on identifying new markets, addressing challenges faced by exporters and planning for the future,” Dube said.

“This exhibition is crucial as it drives exports and boosts employment creation.”

Dube also highlighted that the National Development Strategy One (NDS1) has set an ambitious target of achieving a 10 percent annual growth in exports.

“The current trajectory necessitates mechanisms aimed at increasing production. Given Zimbabwe’s growing exports, it is essential for local companies to tap into the neighbouring economy, especially considering the high demand for agro-equipment and processed foods. The positive reception and growing demand for Zimbabwean goods underscore the potential for further growth and collaboration between the two countries. The demand for Zimbabwean agro-equipment and processed foods is robust, driven by the quality and reliability of the products,” Dube explained.

This surge in exports, not only supports Zimbabwe’s foreign currency inflows which have exceeded US$10 billion for the past two years, but also contributes significantly to employment creation and economic stability.

Agricultural expert Nickros Kajengo said that the success of Zimbabwean agricultural exports in Zambia reflects a broader trend of regional economic cooperation and the effectiveness of strategic interventions aimed at boosting trade.

“As Zimbabwe continues to capitalize on its strengths in agricultural production and processing, the prospects for sustained growth in exports and economic stability look promising. With continued support and strategic planning, Zimbabwe is poised to further strengthen its export market share in Zambia, driving economic growth and fostering regional integration,” said Kajengo.

Meanwhile, the Zambia Agriculture and Commercial Show provided a platform for Zimbabwean companies to showcase their products and establish valuable business connections, further cementing their presence in the Zambian market.