Packed programme for Cuban delegation

Blessings Chidakwa, Herald Reporter

A CUBAN delegation led by the president of the National Assembly, Esteban Lazo Hernandez, took part in several events yesterday after meeting President Mnangagwa at State House in Harare.

The delegation proceeded to lay a wreath at Fidel Castro Square, located along the street bearing his name, honouring Castro’s enduring legacy and the immense support Cuba provided to Zimbabwe during its liberation struggle.

Fidel Castro Square, now a lasting tribute to the strong relationship between the two nations, was named by the Zimbabwean Government in recognition of Cuba’s role in Zimbabwe’s fight for independence.

Minister of State for Harare Metropolitan Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Senator Charles Tawengwa, said the Cuban delegation’s visit reaffirmed the deep-rooted ties between Zimbabwe and Cuba, which were forged during the liberation struggle.

“We fondly recall how Cuba, under the leadership of Fidel Castro, supported us with training, arms, and other resources,” he said.

“This road, formerly Charter Road, was renamed Fidel Castro Road in 2020 to honour that unwavering support and remind future generations of the bond between our nations.”

The Cuban delegation also toured Liberation City, including the Museum of African Liberation, where they viewed a collection of historical artefacts and saw the construction of the museum.

During the tour, Mr Hernandez watered a Cuban tree near the Cuban flag, symbolising the ongoing friendship.

In a symbolic gesture, Mr Hernandez also presented a picture book of Fidel Castro to the Museum of African Liberation while Ambassador Kwame Muzavazi, CEO of the Institute of African Knowledge (INSTAK), presented the Cuban delegation with the Africa Fact Book.

Speaking on behalf of the Cuban delegation, Hero of the Republic of Cuba, Fernando Gonzalez, expressed strong support for the museum project, emphasising its significance not only for African countries but for Cuba as well. “We consider ourselves part of the African continent culturally, and this museum will play a pivotal role in preserving the memory of the liberation struggles,” he said.

“We hope that young people will come here, learn from history, and understand the contributions made by all countries fighting for liberation.”

Among the distinguished delegates were Zanu PF’s Secretary for International Relations, Cde Simbarashe Mumbengegwi, and Zanu PF Deputy Commissar Cde Webster Shamu, who recently visited Cuba.