‘Nothing amiss in compulsory car radio licences’

Farirai Machivenyika, Senior Reporter

The Broadcasting Services Act has always required motorists to buy listening licences for radios in their vehicles although enforcement of the requirement has been weak, a joint sitting of the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services and that of Transport and Infrastructural Development heard yesterday.

The Act was enacted in 2001.

The joint sitting was meant to consider the amendments to Clause 15 of the Broadcasting Services Amendment Bill currently being debated in the National Assembly that will compel motorists to buy car radio licences first before they can buy their vehicle insurance and licence. The money will be collected by the Zimbabwe National Road Administration.

In his submission before the committees, ZBC head of licensing Mr Wisdom Samanyai said there was nothing amiss with the proposed amendments as they want to strengthen enforcement of the law.

“So, we have a good number that would avoid and say they are removing the radio altogether. I don’t want to be found wanting, but there are also those who just choose to say we are evading, probably consciously or subconsciously. They will just decide they are not going to comply with this very same Act, which then pushed us to then find a way. First and foremost, we wanted to help our agencies to enforce this legal requirement.

“Hence, we had to be explicit in as far as this Bill is concerned, to say nobody is allowed to either go on to purchase their insurance or road licence before first complying with the Broadcasting Services Act requirement, which is making sure that your radio licence is paid for,” he said.

Zinara chief executive officer Mr Nkosinathi Ncube said his organisation was ready to implement the law when enacted.

“It’s important for us to underline that we support Government decisions, parliamentary decisions, and the progress that it brings to the nation. So, we’re always there to support.

“And as Government agents, we make sure that we fully implement that which the Government will then put through and which is good for the country,” he said.

There was need to ensure that once passed, the new requirement would not negatively impact Zinara’s mandate to collect money for roads construction and maintenance.

“There are obviously a couple of issues that we will share with you, which we have raised to make the process better and not to block any process or to make things difficult,” he said.

Mr Ncube said 70 percent of vehicles on the country’s roads, or just over 800 000 cars, were compliant in the payment of licences and insurance.