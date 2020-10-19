Head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq today named 22 probables for the ODI and T20I series against Zimbabwe, insisting he has opted for experience in the 50-over matches and provided extended run to the youngsters in the T20I format.

Source: Pakistan probables for Zimbabwe series – The Zimbabwean

Pakistan have not played ODIs since the home series against Sri Lanka 12 months ago and the Rawalpindi matches will be part of ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League from which the seven top-ranked sides, apart from hosts India, will qualify directly for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023.

Batsmen : Abdullah Shafiq, Abid Ali, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Sohail, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah and Mohammad Hafeez

Wicketkeepers : Mohammad Rizwan and Rohail Nazir

Spinners : Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Usman Qadir and Zafar Gohar

Fast bowlers : Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Musa Khan, Shaheen Shah and Wahab Riaz

Pakistan probables for ODIs and T20Is:

Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafiq, Abid Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Haris Sohail, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Rizwan, Musa Khan, Rohail Nazir, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usman Qadir, Wahab Riaz and Zafar Gohar Series schedule (ODIs to start 1200, T20Is to commence 1530):

30 Oct – 1st ODI, Rawalpindi.

1 Nov – 2nd ODI, Rawalpindi.

3 Nov – 3rd ODI, Rawalpindi.

7 Nov – 1st T20I, Lahore.

8 Nov – 2nd T20I, Lahore.