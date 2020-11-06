Pakistan rest Shadab Khan for first Zimbabwe T20

The Pakistan Cricket Board has confirmed that all-rounder Shadab Khan will not take part in the first T20I against Zimbabwe in Rawalpindi on Saturday. The leg-spinner has been advised rest by the medical team as he is recovering from a leg injury which he sustained during a practice match, the PCB said in a press

The Pakistan Cricket Board has confirmed that all-rounder Shadab Khan will not take part in the first T20I against Zimbabwe in Rawalpindi on Saturday.

The leg-spinner has been advised rest by the medical team as he is recovering from a leg injury which he sustained during a practice match, the PCB said in a press release.

He was not part of the Pakistan side which won the three-match ODI series against the Chevrons.

The decision to include the 22-year-old in the remaining T20I games will be taken later.

Wasim Qadri, senior sports journalist and television show host based in Islamabad, can be follow on Twitter at@jaranwaliya