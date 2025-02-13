Source: Pakistan Secures Historic ODI Victory Against South Africa in Karachi

Pakistan pulled off their highest-ever One Day International (ODI) run chase, defeating South Africa by six wickets in a high-scoring thriller at the National Stadium, Karachi. Led by stellar centuries from Salman Ali Agha and Mohammad Rizwan, Pakistan successfully chased down a daunting 352-run target with six balls to spare in the ongoing Tri-Nation Series.