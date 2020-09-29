Pakistani coaches begin preparations for series against Zimbabwe

At the National Cricket Academy, former captain and coach Mohammad Yousuf attended the training sessions of openers Ahmed Shehzad and Azhar Ali and worked hard. Former captain and recipient of many awards, Mohammad Yousuf first saw the net practice of Ahmed Shehzad and Azhar Ali and then reviewed the batting style of Ahmed Shehzad.

The coach urged both the cricketers to work hard, saying that the conditions in Multan were conducive to fast cricket so they should change their style. Only better batting can lead to victory against Zimbabwe.

He said that Zimbabwe has always performed well in Pakistan. It is not possible for you to defeat them easily.

Zimbabwe also performed well in the 2015 tour of Pakistan. The Pakistani team faced difficulties in Lahore۔

