Pakistani umpires left everyone behind in ICC cricket records 

Umpires from Pakistan have set a new record in all three formats during the Pakistan-Zimbabwe cricket series. In the T20 format, Pakistan’s Ahsan Raza is the umpire in most matches. Aleem Dar has now become the umpire who has officiated most of the Test and ODI matches.

Aleem Dar, part of Pakistan’s ICC elite panel, has now become the world’s leading umpire in Tests and ODIs. He already had a Test record but now he has broken Rudi Koertzen’s record. Aleem Dar officiated his 210th match during the Pakistan-Zimbabwe series.

Last year, Aleem passed his idol Steve Bucknor to the top of the Test umpires’ list. He holds the record of officiating in 132 Test matches and is second in the list of T20Is, only behind compatriot Ahsan Raza, with 46 T20Is

Aleem Dar said that It is a matter of great honour for me to be on the top of the list of both Tests and ODIs for umpires.

Aleem Dar recalled his early days of his carrier and said When I had started out in the profession, I had never imagined I would get this far. I can only say that I have enjoyed every moment on the field and learning has been an ongoing process all this while.

Aleem Dar thanks his family for standing by him over the years and said that i am grateful to the International Cricket Council and the Pakistan Cricket Board for backing me and providing me with all the opportunities. I am also thankful to all my colleague match officials for their help and support.

Wasim Qadri, Senior Sports Journalist and Television Show host based in Islamabad can follow on Twitter @jaranwaliya