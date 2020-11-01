The chairman of Zimbabwe Cricket, who is on a tour of Pakistan, said in an interview that the biggest problem of the Zimbabwe Cricket Board is funding. And of course this is the problem of all the countries in the world where cricket is not so developed.

Source: Zimbabwe Cricket raises questions over ICC’s fair distribution of funds – The Zimbabwean

He said the ICC should have special funds for developing cricket boards and the distribution of funds should be permanent so as to alleviate the problems of cricket boards which are facing problems.

During a press conference at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, he said that cricket has strong and lasting relations with Pakistan. The Zimbabwe Cricket Board attaches great importance to its relations with Pakistan. Pakistan has always cooperated with Zimbabwe in the matter of FTPs. He further said that Pakistan is a safe country for the World Games and had recently visited Sri Lanka and Bangladesh and before that also the World XI whose experiences were excellent.