Source: Pandari Hotels duped of US$90 000 | The Herald

Nyore Madzianike Senior Court Reporter

PANDARI Hotels lost US$90 000 to a couple after it sold them a house in Harare’s affluent suburb of Glen Lorne sometime in 2014, which allegedly did not belong to them.

The hotel was forced to leave the premises after the rightful owners served them with an eviction order.

Irked by the development, Pandari Hotels lodged a complaint with the police leading to the arrest of Edzai Arifaneti and Usedia Zguwaneti.

The couple was then taken to the Harare Magistrates Court charged with fraud.

Arifaneti and his wife were not asked to plead when they appeared before magistrate Mr Dennis Mangosi charged with fraud.

According to the State, the couple claimed that they had purchased the property from Anglovaal Investments, which they claimed was owned by Paul Michael Newton Baker.

Arifaneti and his wife are said to have built a house in Chadcombe, Harare using the money they received on selling the Glen Lorne property.

In 2019, Elco Walraven, the actual owner of the property was granted an eviction order against Pandari Hotels at the High Court.

Pandari Hotels was then evicted in 2021, according to the State.