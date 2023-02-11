Source: Thousands attend Kanhanga’s burial | The Herald

Part of the mourners at the National Heroes Acre yesterday. – Pictures: Innocent Makawa

Joseph Madzimure Senior Reporter

THOUSANDS of people from all walks of life yesterday thronged the National Heroes Acre in Harare to bid farewell to a gallant son of the soil, Retired Brigadier-General Epmarcus Walter Kanhanga.

Sending heartfelt messages to the dear departed Brig Gen, youths held banners inscribed, “a stalwart of our liberation struggle”, “peace begins with me, peace begins with you, peace begins with all of us”, and “an epitome of patriotism”, among others.

The crowd broke into song and dance when the gun carriage bearing Brig Gen Kanhanga’s body arrived at the National Heroes Acre at 11am, President Mnangagwa’s motorcade a few minutes behind.

Many described the late Brig Gen Kanhanga as a dependable, selfless, intelligent and humble cadre.

Family representative Mr Allan Kanhanga described the late soldier as a fountain of wisdom and family man.

“He was a family man who was committed to seeing his family prosper in life through education. He paid school fees for the under privileged family members to ensure they prosper in life,” he said.

Mr Kanhanga said despite being a nationalist, the late national hero was also a farmer, who wanted to ensure food security for the nation.

His close friend, Brigadier Kenneth Chihumba, who worked with the late national hero during and after the liberation struggle, praised him for his service to the nation.

“I met the late national hero in 1974 in Mozambique. I also worked with him in Gaza province in 1976 during the liberation struggle where he was the provincial commander. He was a well-respected commander and a brave man committed to liberate his country,” said Brig Chihumba.

Zanu PF Secretary for War Veterans Cde Douglas Mahiya said Brig Gen Kanhanga was a revolutionary and a principled soldier. Zanu PF Deputy Secretary for Legal Affairs Cde Fortune Chasi, who also hails from Mashonaland Central province, said the late national hero was a rare breed of nationalist. “We worked with him very closely in the province. He was a quiet man who loved his country and was so disciplined,” said Cde Chasi.

Zanu PF Mashonaland Central provincial chairman Cde Kazembe Kazembe also described the late national hero as a humble politician.

“We learnt a lot from his rich history as a province. He directed the Ministry of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage to put special attention to our national shrine,” he said.

Rtd Brig-Gen Kanhanga, whose Chimurenga name was Cde Charles Munyoro, was one of the brave pioneer fighters who ignited the decisive phase of the liberation struggle