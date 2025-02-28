Source: Panic as mother leopard strays into Bulawayo outskirts. . .Villagers on tenterhooks as Zimparks tracks elusive predactor. – herald

VILLAGERS in St Peters, a peri-urban community on the outskirts of Bulawayo near Old Pumula, are living in fear following reports of a suspected leopard roaming the area with two cubs.

The big cat was allegedly spotted on Monday, prompting urgent warnings on social media and a rapid response from the Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (Zimparks), which has deployed a team of rangers to track the animal.

Messages of caution have been circulating among villagers, with a widely shared WhatsApp voice note advising residents to avoid secluded, bushy areas, where the predator is believed to be lurking.

A Chronicle news crew visited the area yesterday and spoke to locals near Robert Sinyoka Primary School, who recounted their chilling encounters.

Mr Tongai Sibanda, a local villager, said he spotted the suspected leopard close to his homestead about two weeks ago. His two goats were killed under mysterious circumstances, leading him to suspect a predator was on the prowl.

“I had heard reports from herd boys who had seen unusual animal tracks in the bush. One day, I went to search for my missing goat and saw the animals running away. Behind them was a large cat, which I believe was a leopard,” said Mr Sibanda.

His suspicions were confirmed when he discovered his goat had been mauled, its stomach ripped open, and its insides devoured.

Another villager, Mrs Nothando Mpofu, also lost three goats under similar circumstances.

“Our goats disappeared, and my husband and his brothers went searching. They eventually found them dead in the bush. The scene was disturbing, with clear signs of an animal attack,” she said.

Residents are growing increasingly anxious, fearing the animal may start straying into their homes. Some are choosing to stay indoors after dark, while others have reinforced their livestock pens to prevent further losses.

Zimparks spokesperson Mr Tinashe Farawo confirmed receiving distress calls from Bulawayo about a possible leopard sighting. However, he indicated that rangers have so far only found traces of a jackal.

“For now, we have identified jackal tracks in the area, which could be what the villagers have seen.

However, our team remains on the ground, conducting further assessments to establish whether there is indeed a leopard,” he said.

Mr Farawo urged villagers to report any fresh sightings and avoid direct confrontations with the animal.

Zimparks rangers have been camping in the area for the past two days, conducting patrols and educating the community on safety precautions.

St Peters, which borders vast grazing lands and stretches into the Nyamandlovu area, is known for occasional wildlife encounters. Jackals, baboons, and even hyenas have been spotted in the past, preying on livestock and occasionally wandering close to human settlements. However, reports of a leopard are rare and have heightened fears among villagers.

Mr Farawo also urged residents to remain vigilant and exercise caution near water bodies, warning that crocodiles could also pose a threat, especially in areas prone to seasonal flooding.