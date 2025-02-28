Source: Rains derail Manicaland housing project -Newsday Zimbabwe

A HOUSING project being undertaken by the Destiny of Africa Network (Danet) Manicaland has been disrupted by the incessant heavy rains.

Makoni Rural District Council (RDC) partnered Destiny of Africa Network Manicaland for the housing project in Nyazura, Makoni district.

“We have briefly stopped the development of the housing stands because of the incessant rains we are facing in Makoni district,” cleric David Bati from Danet told NewsDay.

Danet Manicaland chairperson Wilson Masokowere expressed gratitude to the Makoni RDC for availing land for the housing project.

“It (Makoni RDC) was quite impressed with our projects in Mutare and it invited us and gave us a piece of land with 483 stands and we have started servicing them,” Masokowere said.

He said Danet hoped the area would be a fully established suburb by the end of the year.

He commended the government for its support during the year and affirmed Danet’s continued collaboration in the provision of affordable housing stands.

Masokowere advised home seekers to be on the lookout for dubious land developers.