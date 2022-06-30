Source: Panic grips Bulawayo – NewsDay Zimbabwe

BY SILISIWE MABALEKA

PANIC has gripped Bulawayo residents following a spike in suspected ritual murders in the city.

A number of mutilated bodies have been discovered in the city over the past few months, while some residents have been reportedly kidnapped and their blood drained by unknown culprits still at large.

Over the weekend, a yet to be identified woman was found dead with missing body parts at the 21km peg along the Bulawayo-Plumtree road.

Bulawayo Progressive Residents Association chairperson, Ambrose Sibindi told Southern Eye that there were several reports of such incidents happening in Bulawayo and other parts of Matabeleland.

He appealed to law enforcement agencies to devise ways to curb such cases.

“Inexplicable stories are now common, lawlessness has become the norm. People are now behaving like animals,” Sibindi said.

“I would like to urge residents to shun boarding private cars. If possible the law enforcement teams in plain clothes must be on alert at transport pick up points to effectively deal with these shady activities.”

Bulawayo United Residents Association chairperson, Winos Dube said: “We are disheartened and disappointed as residents to learn that these activities are taking place among our people. Ritualism is becoming a menace and people have to be very vigilant. They shouldn’t board unknown vehicles belonging to people they do not know.”

Dube advised the commuting public to use public transport to avoid such dangers.

Recently, the owner of a shop at Kelvin was kidnapped after boarding a Honda Fit vehicle with unidentified women. They took the victim to a secluded bushy area where she was injected with an unknown substance which made her unconscious.

The suspects, who are still at large, allegedly drained blood from her body for suspected ritual purposes. They then dumped her some 15km from Kensington.

National police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said all the incidents would be investigated.

“I cannot say it’s ritualism; we are conducting an investigation to find out what really transpired so that the truth comes out,” Nyathi said.