Source: Parents protest Headmistress’ threat to ban students from exams over unpaid fees – #Asakhe – CITE

Parents of students attending Masotsha High School in Magwegwe North, Bulawayo, are protesting against the headmistress’s threat to bar students from sitting for exams if their school fees remain unpaid.

Several parents expressed their distress and frustration to CITE, describing the headmistress’s actions as intimidation.

“Is it allowed for a headmistress to threaten us like this? She’s saying if we don’t pay the fees by next Monday, our children won’t be allowed to write exams,” said one parent.

In a message shared with the parents via a WhatsApp group, Headmistress Uyapo Ndebele expressed disappointment over unpaid fees, urging parents to settle their dues, including a borehole levy.

“Good afternoon. REMINDER !! REMINDER!! May I remind you once again to pay your arrears and third-term fees + borehole levy before the start of the end-of-year examinations. The exams start from 18 November to 29 November. You have been given enough time to pay. Only those fully paid will write the exams. Lets pay fees for the the children so that they dont blame us tomorrow, “Asibhadaleni ifees badala abantwana babhale imihloliso,bengakhali ngani kusasa.” Honour your responsibilities as a parent, ngumlandu wakho ukufundisa umtwana,” said the Headmistress.

The message concluded, “No fees, no writing of exams. Those under BEAM must pay the borehole levy of US$10 before 18 November. Fundisa umtanakho and be responsible for their education. DISAPPOINTED Headmistress U. Ndebele.”

Efforts to contact the headmistress for comment were unsuccessful, as her phone remained unreachable, and she did not respond to WhatsApp messages.

Commenting on the situation, the Director of Communications and Advocacy in the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education, Taungana Ndoro, reaffirmed the Ministry’s stance, which strictly opposes barring students from exams over unpaid fees, a practice deemed a violation of national education policies.