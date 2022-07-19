Source: Parents, school clash over fees – NewsDay Zimbabwe

BY IRENE MOYO

PARENTS of children at Binga Primary School in Matabeleland North province are angry over threats by the school to ban students from writing mid-term examinations over outstanding school fees.

Last week, learners at the school were told that they would not be allowed into examination centres if they have outstanding fees.

One of the parents, Lewis Mhike, said they were shocked by the announcement.

“That is unfair because some children cannot afford to pay fees on time. Apparently what we know is that the school communicates with parents when making such arrangements. Nothing of that sort was done by the school,” Mhike said.

Another parent, Sukoluhle Mlandu said: “Education is a right for all the children, but in this case it is actually depriving children their rights to education. Not every parent can afford to pay fees on time. I suggest they allow these children to write their examinations and then withhold their reports until they pay.”

Provincial education director Jabulani Mpofu said the school could not bar students from writing mid-term examinations.

“The only exams that they cannot sit for after failing to pay exam fees are the Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (Zimsec) exams. Schools must not hinder anyone from writing examinations unless the student did not pay for the examination fee that is required by Zimsec. In most cases, schools will be trying to push parents to pay fees, but students must be allowed to write their termly examinations,” Mpofu said.