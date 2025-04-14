Source: Parliament petitioned over privatisation of Harare water -Newsday Zimbabwe

THE Community Water Alliance (CWA) and the Matabeleland Institute for Human Rights (MIHR) have approached Parliament to intervene over government plans to privatise water services in the City of Harare.

In a petition to Parliament, the organisations called on legislators to stop any processes aimed at handing over water management to private entities without reviewing the Water Act and conducting proper public consultations. The government in January this year approved the privatisation process, inviting both local and international private sector players to submit proposals for managing the entire water value chain, including purification, distribution, billing and metering.

Government’s comprehensive approach includes transitioning to a smart water metering system to replace outdated meters and implementing leak detection systems modelled on successful practices from Nigeria and Algeria.

Key water sources for Harare include the Muchekeranwa Dam and the under-construction Kunzvi Dam, with coverage extending to areas like Melfort, Goromonzi, Ruwa, Mabvuku and Zimre Park. Harare has announced plans to engage private players, Helcraw Electrical and Lyson Technologies, in water treatment and supply, while Bulawayo has announced similar plans.

“We urge Parliament to summon any on-going privatisation initiatives by the City of Harare, initiate a transparent and inclusive national dialogue on the future of water governance and strengthen public water utilities through investment and improved accountability mechanisms,” the joint statement read.

CWA and MIHR also argued that privatisation could lead to increased tariffs, reduced access for marginalised communities and loss of public oversight, exacerbating existing inequalities in water delivery.

They further argued that water is a fundamental human right and should remain under public control to ensure equitable access, affordability and accountability.

The petitioners called on Parliament to summon the City of Harare to give details on the use of China Exim Bank water loan and show components at Morton Jaffray that were rehabilitated by ZimFund phases 1 and 2, with clear separation of how rehabilitation through the loan is different from that carried out via ZimFund grants.

“Summon City of Harare to Parliament to explain where the local authority is deriving power and authority to enter into contractual agreements with Helcraw Electrical and Lyson (sp) Technologies.

“Compel City of Harare to share a report on the pilot (project) for prepaid water meters in Kambuzuma, Sunningdale and the Avenues and review the Water Act to give effect to principles underlying promulgation of the human right to water,” they said.