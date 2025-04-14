Source: Zim to get fair harvest: WFP -Newsday Zimbabwe

THE United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) has predicted a fair harvest and an improved food security boost as rainfall patterns continue to improve across Zimbabwe.

The projected good harvest comes at a time when the country is recovering from the dire effects of the recent El Nino-induced drought, which saw thousands of families being prone to poverty and hunger.

Earlier this year, the Community Technology Development Organisation, through its director Andrew Mushita, revealed that rural communities continue to bear the brunt of hunger despite concerted effort to extend equitable access to food to marginalised areas in the aftermath of the El Nino weather phenomenon.

In its latest situational report, WFP said although the 2024/25 cropping season had a late start, mainly in the northern districts as a result of poor rainfall distribution across most parts of Zimbabwe, fortunes were set to change.

“From mid-December, rainfall distribution improved, with heavier falls recorded in the southern provinces, bringing renewed hope to farmers.

“The Meteorological Services Department has forecast normal to above-normal rains for the second half of the season,” the report read.

The UN agency said total area planted area under field and plantation crops was estimated at 3,5 million hectares against a planned target of four million hectares while total area planted under staple cereals, including maize and traditional grains, reached a total of 2 540 000 hectares, surpassing the target of 2 520 000 hectares by 0,8%.

“Access to food was reported to have improved due to the coming in of the harvest as well as vegetables from gardening activities.

“Income from the sale of the produce was reported to be improving leading to households being able to meet some of their essential needs,” the report said.

WFP said internal food security monitoring showed that in February, the majority of farmers in rural areas engaged in crop management activities, which include weeding, fertiliser application and harvesting.

“Casual labour opportunities are reported to be available mainly in the agricultural sector, however, they are reported to be accessed by a few households as compared to other seasons as most farmers are facing liquidity challenges after the El Nino-induced drought experienced in the previous season.

“Petty trade remains the dominant livelihood activity, particularly among urban dwellers. Livestock condition is reported to be mainly good across the country due to an increase in water and pasture availability. Terms of trade for livestock are likely to improve compared to the previous season,” it said.