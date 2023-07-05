Source: Parliament to hold public interviews to select new ZHRC commissioners – #Asakhe – CITE

The Parliament of Zimbabwe will next week hold public interviews to select individuals who will serve in the Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission (ZHRC) after shortlisting 15 applicants from a total of 55 who were nominated.

The interviews will be held on July 13.

Currently, there are two vacant posts for Commissioners and the third will fall vacant after July 31, 2023, due to the expiry of the term of office.

By the closing date of March 17, 2023, Parliament had received 55 nominations, 37 from men and 18 from women.

Parliament’s Committee on Standing Rules and Orders (CSRO) met on June 1, 2023, to consider the nominees and shortlisted suitable candidates to serve on the Human Rights Commission.

Resultantly, 15 candidates, all female, were shortlisted and these are Dr Vongai Blessing Chakanyuka, Caroline Ann Chigumira, Tendai Dondofema, Brenda Hatinahama, Thokozile Katsidzira, Faith Kurete, Lucia (Nee Chingwenya) Kusena, Ferida Matambo, Melody Sibusisiwe Musimbe, Marilyn Mutshina, Elisa Ravengai, Addelis Sibutha, Irene Sithole, Dr Linet Sithole and Dr Joyce Tsungai Zikhali.

The CSRO of the Parliament is mandated in terms of Sections 237 and 242 of the Constitution, to nominate candidates for appointment by the President, Emmerosn Mnanagwa to serve as Commissioners on the ZHRC as provided for in Chapter 12 Part 3 of the Constitution.

In line with the said mandate, the CSRO called on the public to nominate persons to be considered for appointment to this Commission whose functions and specifications are outlined under Section 243 of the Constitution.

The venue for the interviews will be at the Senate Chamber, Ground Floor, Parliament Building Corner Third Street and Kwame Nkrumah Avenue in Harare.