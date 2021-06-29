Source: Parly invites nominations for ZEC commissioners ahead of 2023 polls – #Asakhe – CITE

THE Parliament of Zimbabwe has invited members of the public to nominate two Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) commissioners for appointment by the President ahead of the 2023 general polls.

The Committee on Standing Rules and Orders of the Parliament is mandated in terms of Section 237 and 238 of the Constitution to nominate candidates for appointment by the Head of State to serve as commissioners in the electoral management body as provided for in chapter 12 of the supreme law.

“The Committee on Standing Rules and Orders, is hereby calling on the public to nominate persons to be considered for appointment to the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission,” said the Parliament in a public notice.

“Two current commissioners’ term will be expiring on 31 August 2021.”

The composition of ZEC has been a contentious issue especially towards general elections, with the opposition accusing the electoral body of advancing the ruling party’s agenda.

Members of ZEC, the Parliament said must be Zimbabwean citizens chosen for their integrity and experience and for their competence in conduct of affairs in the public or private sector.

“Nomination material must consist of a typewritten submission of no more than two A4 pages long stating why the person nominated is a suitable candidate together with a completed nomination form which can be obtained at Parliament offices… or downloaded from the website: www.parlzim.gov.zw,” said the Parliament.