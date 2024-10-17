PAZ addresses Liquor Board on bus termini licencing concerns

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

Ivan Zhakata

Herald Correspondent

The Passengers Association of Zimbabwe (PAZ) has expressed concerns over the licenceing of liquor outlets at bus termini.

The association’s executive expressed their concerns during a recent meeting with the Liquor Board’s board members and secretariat.

In a statement issued after the meeting, PAZ said: “As PAZ, we feel that the engagement is a step in the right direction with regards to addressing issues that have an impact on the welfare and safety of passengers.”