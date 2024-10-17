PAZ addresses Liquor Board on bus termini licencing concerns

0

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

PAZ addresses Liquor Board on bus termini licencing concerns

Ivan Zhakata
Herald Correspondent

The Passengers Association of Zimbabwe (PAZ) has expressed concerns over the licenceing of liquor outlets at bus termini.

The association’s executive expressed their concerns during a recent meeting with the Liquor Board’s board members and secretariat.

In a statement issued after the meeting, PAZ said: “As PAZ, we feel that the engagement is a step in the right direction with regards to addressing issues that have an impact on the welfare and safety of passengers.”

Related posts:

  1. Zimbabwe: Authorities must immediately release detained opposition members
  2. Potraz approves IMC’s internet service license
  3. Schools book piracy riles Parly 
  4. Invictus gets gas, oil exploration licence
Older Post

COMMENTS

WORDPRESS: 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *