Muzarabani woman kills hubby

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

Fungai Lupande

Mashonaland Central Bureau

A 44-year-old Muzarabani woman was arrested after she fatally struck her husband on the head with a metal object following an altercation.

Provincial spokesperson, Sergeant Major Samuel Chikasha confirmed the incident.

Sergeant Major Chikasha said on October 6, Jethro Mudhakwa (56) and Martha Mushawemhuka arrived home at around 11 pm as they were coming from a beer-drinking spree at Muzarabani Business Centre.

The couple was reported to be mentally challenged.

A misunderstanding ensued over an unknown issue, and Mushawemhuka picked up a metal object and struck Mudhakwa once on the head.

Mudhakwa collapsed and started bleeding profusely.

A neighbour, Tabeth Bangonwe, rushed to the scene and saw Mushawemhuka sitting on top of her husband.

Mudhakwa was rushed to Muzarabani Clinic and was later referred to St Albert Hospital, where he died on October 14.

The murder weapon has not been found.