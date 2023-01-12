PC Games Where You Can Play as Monsters

If you want to be in the role of a monster with unique strength and abilities, this list of games is exactly what you need. Top 3 games where you can play as a monster:

SCP: Secret Laboratory

A free-to-play multiplayer horror game based on the online SCP Foundation project. The game takes place in an underground complex where SCP objects (dangerous supernatural creatures) were isolated and studied. After a sudden containment breach, some of them managed to get out of their cells. In addition to anomalous creatures, in a complex isolated from the rest of the world, as if in a trap, there were D-class personnel (guinea pigs), scientists, and guards, as well as the Chaos Insurgency and MTF forces who arrived to help.

All of these characters, including some of the monsters, are playable and have their own tasks. Moreover, the mechanics of the game for each of the six sides (and especially for SCP objects) involves its own nuances that require preliminary study and understanding. SCP: Secret Laboratory is an unusual and rather complex online game in the multiplayer horror genre with the participation of user-controlled monsters.

Legacy of Kain

A series of games with RPG elements, offering to play as the vampire Kain and the ghost Raziel. The first one drinks blood and uses dark magic against people he considers an inferior race. The second is the messenger of one of the gods of Nosgoth who returned from the world of the dead. Armed with the Soul Eater blade and able to move between the material and spiritual worlds, Raziel rebels against Kain and tries to thwart his dark plans.

It is worth noting that the presence of two such unusual and monstrous protagonists at once is not the only pleasant feature of the series. The very environment and atmosphere of the world of Nosgoth, where Legacy of Kain takes place, together with an exciting story, make a very pleasant impression. In general, Legacy of Kain can be considered one of the best series among all the dark fantasy games with monsters as protagonists.

Natural Selection 2

An online shooter with strategy elements in which one part of the players acts as fighters of the human race, and the other part — as monstrous aliens. Each side has its unique classes. For example, alien players can choose from lifeforms such as Fade (able to become invisible), Skulk (fast and able to move along walls), Lerk (a flying monster that spreads poisonous gas), and others.

In addition to unique classes, each side has its own commanders who coordinate the actions of the fighters and help them install all sorts of strategic objects on the battlefield. For example, the alien commander is able to expand the territory of infection and create new monsters.