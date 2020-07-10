Source: “People Are Suffering More Than Before,” – Former ZANU PF Legislator ⋆ Pindula News

Former ZANU PF legislator for Chivi South has claimed that the general populace is now worse off than at any time before.

Zivhu speaks when Zimbabwe’s economic and humanitarian crisis is worsening thereby further deteriorating the living standards of the citizenry. He posted on twitter:

People are suffering more than before we need a meaningful dialogue. zvavana madam Khuphe zvotipedzesa ne COVID-19. our health system yaparara, our dollar is useless all political parties garayi pasi mutaurirane vanhu vatambura. [People are suffering more than before we need a meaningful dialogue. Thokozani Khupe dramas (Political Actors Dialogue (POLAD)) will get us killed by coronavirus. Our Health System is collapsed, our (Zimbabwe) dollar is useless, all political parties must have dialogue, the nation is suffering.]

Zivhu was recently recalled from Parliament by the ruling ZANU PF after he suggested on social media that, the resolve the country’s socio-economic and political crises, president Emmerson Mnangagwa and MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa had to engage in meaningful dialogue.

Dialogue between the two main parties in the land failed due to demands each side was making. Chamisa initially demanded that the dialogue be moderated by an independent foreign convenor and that Mnangagwa’s legitimacy be on the agenda.

He also claimed POLAD was a circus meant to legitimise Mnangagwa and hoodwink the public into believing that something was being done to address the crises in the country.

Contrastingly, ZANU PF was adamant that POLAD, initiated by the president in 2019 to house all presidential candidates in the 2018 elections, was the only platform for dialogue adding that Mnangagwa won the 2018 elections, therefore, his legitimacy will never be discussed, anywhere.

Analysts believe the impasse between the MDC Alliance and ZANU PF is worsening the country’s woes.