Source: People living with disabilities grateful to Government | The Herald

Mr Gift Mabhaudhi

Precious Manomano Herald Reporter

People living with disabilities have expressed gratitude following the free health and education initiatives extended to them.

Government has started paying fees and medical bills for people living with disabilities, from primary to university level.

Chairman of the National Disability Dialogue Mr Gift Mabhaudhi said they were happy and appreciated the efforts made by the Government in realising the need for an inclusive society that ensures accessibility for all.

“The Government of Zimbabwe recognises people with disabilities towards the attainment of Vision 2030, like any other individual we can contribute meaningfully,” he said.

“We were lagging behind in terms of education, most of us were not given an opportunity to go to school because we were looked down upon by our families, today we are celebrating the efforts made by President Mnangagwa who values an inclusive society for the betterment of the country.

“Moreover, treatment was really a challenging issue because we were regarded as useless people, so we are happy with the efforts made by our Government in supporting us.”

The intended beneficiaries are required to register with the Department of Social Welfare. According to World Health Organisation (WHO) estimates, 10 percent of Zimbabwe’s total population is disabled, with most of them facing exclusion from economic activities and lack of access to proper health care.