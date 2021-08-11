Source: New mortuary for Shamva Hospital | The Herald

Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution Senator Monica Mavhunga (right) touring Shamva hospital’s new mortuary.

Fungai Lupande Mash Central Bureau

A US$90 000 state of the art mortuary with a capacity to carry 11 bodies has transformed Shamva Hospital which was using a dilapidated mortuary and struggling to keep bodies.

The mortuary constructed by Shamva Gold Mine is four times the capacity of the old mortuary and has a chapel and post mortem facilities.

Shamva Hospital grabbed headlines years ago after a body was mutilated by rats in their old mortuary.

The old mortuary which had a capacity of three bodies was malfunctioning resulting in some bodies being placed on the floor.

Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution Senator Monica Mavhunga said Shamva hospital is one of the oldest hospitals in the province established in 1920.

She said the new mortuary’s carrying capacity is the largest for a single mortuary in the province.

Vision 2030 can only be achieved through mutual cooperation between the public and private sector under the Public-Private Partnership (PPPs) drive, she said.