Source: Performance contracts, awards for public sector chiefs tomorrow | The Sunday Mail

Sunday Mail Reporter

PRESIDENT MNANGAGWA will tomorrow oversee the signing of performance contracts and an awards ceremony for ministers and senior public sector officials, reinforcing the Government’s commitment to efficiency, accountability and the attainment of Vision 2030.

For the first time, deputy ministers, commissioners and deputy chief secretaries will also sign performance contracts, expanding the accountability framework introduced in 2021.

Since then, ministers and permanent secretaries have been required to sign contracts to ensure high performance and measurable outcomes in public service delivery.

In a statement, the Office of the President and Cabinet said the contracts reflect Government leaders’ commitment to driving economic growth and development.

“In line with Vision 2030, our leaders are mandated to provide sustainable economic growth, employment, wealth creation, national development and poverty alleviation for the people of Zimbabwe,” reads the statement.

“Over 6 000 projects across the 14 thematic areas have been implemented so far. Each of these projects has been closely monitored, evaluated and awarded since 2021 when the performance contacts were implemented.

“All ministers and senior public sector officials come together once again at the State House in Harare to further demonstrate their commitment to us as citizens of Zimbabwe and to our visionary, His Excellency President Cde Dr ED Mnangagwa, in accelerating the attainment of the Second Republic’s Vision 2030 targets leaving no one and no place behind.

“All results will be announced publicly with clear indications of those who have met their targets, those who have exceeded and those who did not meet them at all.”

President Mnangagwa has consistently emphasised the need for measurable results in public service.

Speaking at the first Cabinet meeting of 2025 in February, he urged ministers to prioritise policies that directly improve citizens’ lives.

“At the outset, all members are reminded of the need to once again recommit ourselves to the duty of transforming livelihoods and developing our great nation towards the achievement of Vision 2030,” said the President.

“This year will see us strengthen our focus on measurable outcomes, timely execution of policies and responsiveness to the needs of our citizens.

“I have directed that deputy ministers should also sign performance contracts as part of our endeavour of accountability and efficiency.

“Every ministry, department and agency must uphold the highest standards of professionalism and servant leadership.

“Excellence is not an option; but a guaranteed necessity to propel our national development agenda.

“Let us, therefore, approach 2025 with renewed vigour, guided by our shared vision of progress, prosperity and people-centred governance.”