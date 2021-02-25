Source: Pfumvudza crop in good shape | The Herald

Reverend Trust Huni (middle) of Ward 14 in Masvingo District inspects his flourishing maize crop grown under the Pfumvudza concept. — Picture: George Maponga

Herald Reporters

The country is expecting a good yield from the 2020/21 summer farming season after most provinces surpassed targeted hectares in the Intwasa/Pfumvudza programme, aided by the good rains being received.

Midlands province had a target of 13 680ha on Intwasa/Pfumvudza, but surpassed it to 20 500ha, translating to 150 percent achievement.

Provincial Crop and Livestock Officer, Mrs Madeline Magwenzi said conventional farmers had a target of 246 530ha, but had since done 295 680ha, leaving the province on a good footing to attain a bumper harvest.

She said the province surpassed the targeted households trained on the Intwasa/Pfumvudza programme after 311 892 households received training against its targeted 275 000.

A total of 285 482 households received inputs, while the province recorded 100 percent in training and adoption of the concept.

In Mashonaland West province, over 558 000 tonnes of ammonium nitrate fertiliser was distributed to all the seven districts two weeks ago and the crop is in good shape.

Acting provincial Agritex officer, Mrs Evelyn Ndoro said despite the inaccessibility of most gravel roads due to incessant rains, the Intwasa/Pfumvudza crop was doing well.

Last week, all the farmers under Intwasa/Pfumvudza in Mhondoro Ngezi constituency had all received top dressing fertiliser with the legislator, Cde Tavengwa Mukuhlani, saying the area was poised for a good harvest.

“The Pfumvudza scheme has made farmers around here who lost their cattle to January Disease food secure,” he said. “We expect a bumper harvest this season after a long time.”

A survey in Mhangura showed that farmers were expecting a bumper harvest this year.

Masvingo province is also bracing for a good harvest in this season on the back of above normal rains that have given boost to the Intwasa/Pfumvudza programme.

While shortage of top dressing fertiliser appeared to derail the season at first, the situation has since improved, with most parts of Masvingo taking delivery of the input.

There were also problems of water logging, especially in Gutu, Bikita and Zaka districts that received above normal rains, resulting in leaching. But the majority of the Intwasa/Pfumvudza maize crop covering 161 620ha is in a good condition, with 35 percent in the early reproductive stage, while 55 percent of it is in the late vegetative stage.

Provincial Agritex officer Mr Aaron Muchazivepi said the Intwasa/Pfumvudza crop was in good shape.

“Save for some few selected areas affected by water logging, most of the Pfumvudza crop, especially maize is in good shape and we are optimistic of a bumper harvest,” he said.