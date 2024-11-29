Pictures: Gwanda Solar Project...10 Years Later...US$5 Million Spent

Startling pictures of the Gwanda Solar Power Project site have resurfaced on social media, reigniting public outrage as Zimbabwe

Startling pictures of the Gwanda Solar Power Project site have resurfaced on social media, reigniting public outrage as Zimbabwe battles severe electricity loadshedding. The site appears abandoned a decade after the US$172.8 million tender was awarded to controversial businessman Wicknell Chivayo. With power cuts lasting between 18 to 30 hours at a time—some areas receiving only two hours of electricity in the middle of the night when power is restored—frustration is mounting over the project’s failure to deliver.

A visit by the Energy Parliamentary Portfolio Committee in March 2024, six months ago, revealed the project’s dire state. The 262-hectare site is overgrown with bushes, termite-infested wooden buildings, missing roof tiles, and a single solar panel meant for security lighting.

“We Expected the Contractor to Be Here”

Committee members, who met under the blazing sun due to the absence of basic facilities, expressed their dissatisfaction.

According to CITE, chairperson Leslie Mhangwa criticised the Zimbabwe Power Company (ZPC) for misrepresenting the project’s status:

“We spoke to ZESA, and they assured us all stakeholders would be here. We expected the contractor to attend. That’s why Members are unhappy.”

The committee was shocked by the poor condition of the access road and the lack of significant development.