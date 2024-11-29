Source: Zim, EU mend relations –Newsday Zimbabwe

GOVERNMENT and the European Union yesterday commenced dialogue to mend relations with authorities saying the engagement offers fresh impetus to the relations between the bloc and the southern Africa nation.

Speaking at the Zimbabwe-European Union Partnership Dialogue held in Harare, Foreign Affairs and International Trade permanent secretary Albert Chimbindi said Zimbabwe was seeking to mend relations with EU.

“With the benefit of hindsight, we will avoid the pitfalls of the past if we are to succeed in what we want to do,” Chimbindi said.

“There is always a need to have a shared understanding of the scope of the dialogue, clarity on where we are coming from and the intended destination.

“As we embark on this important dialogue process, let us be mindful of the complex challenges and crises bedevilling the world and our collective resolve to make the world a better place for all.

“This dialogue should provide fresh impetus to the relations between Zimbabwe and the EU, as a bloc, and between Zimbabwe and individual EU countries.”

Head of the EU delegation, ambassador Jobst Von Kirchmann said dialogue provided an essential platform for frank and constructive engagement.

“We are particularly committed to promoting a strengthened relationship that opens doors to increased trade and investment in Zimbabwe,” he said.

“We believe that fostering governance, transparency and accountability has the potential to enhance the investment climate and bring mutual benefits, including economic growth and prosperity for Zimbabwe.

“Additionally, we see great potential in further collaboration on the Structured Dialogue Platform on Arrears Clearance and Debt Resolution, which we believe can be an engine for governance and economic reforms.”