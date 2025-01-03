Plans to reverse Chivero pollution unveiled 

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Dr Jenfan Muswere (left) and Environment, Climate and Wildlife Minister Dr Sithembiso Nyoni address the media during a Press conference in Harare yesterday.

Remember Deketeke-Herald Reporter

A COMPREHENSIVE plan to tackle the environmental threats facing vital freshwater resources, particularly Lake Chivero, has been unveiled by Government.

The initiative follows a severe environmental disaster late last year, caused by cyanobacteria linked to the Harare City Council’s discharge of raw sewage and the dumping of industrial waste by local companies.

Lake Chivero, situated about 40km southwest of Harare, is experiencing alarming levels of pollution, siltation and ecological disturbances.

The issues not only threaten biodiversity, but also impact over 20 000 families who rely on the lake for water and their livelihoods, particularly in fishing.

At a press conference addressing critical environmental issues in Harare yesterday, Environment, Climate and Wildlife Minister, Dr Sithembiso Nyoni, emphasised the urgency of dealing with the Lake Chivero situation.

“Lake Chivero is vital for drinking water and supports local biodiversity,” she said.

“Many are now left with nothing to do. There is an urgent need for the Ministry, in collaboration with other relevant agencies, to take immediate action to restore the lake’s health.”

As part of the Government’s initiative, Minister Nyoni outlined several measures, including formation of an Inter-Ministerial Committee to coordinate efforts in addressing water pollution.

The other plan is to have real-time monitoring systems installed to track pollution levels and inform management decisions while a proposal for over US$250 million has been set in motion to revamp aging wastewater management systems and replace outdated sewer infrastructure.

Minister Nyoni also highlighted the necessity for additional funding to assist in cleaning out the dams.

Notably, the lake’s maximum depth has decreased from 27 metres to 20,7 metres, largely due to sediment accumulation, which poses a significant threat to aquatic life and overall biodiversity.

Government’s commitment underscores the urgent need for decisive action to restore Lake Chivero and protect the livelihoods of the communities that depend on it.

Recently, the Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (ZimParks) said cyanobacteria caused the death of wildlife and fish in Lake Chivero.

ZimParks said thorough investigations conducted by the University of Zimbabwe and their own Veterinary and Capture Unit, conclusively showed that cyanobacteria was responsible for the deaths.

The Authority also said it was committed to ensuring that the problem affecting Lake Chivero was rectified to preserve natural heritage.