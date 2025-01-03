President promotes 27 Air Force officers 

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

Commander Air Force of Zimbabwe Air Marshal John Jacob Nzvede (left) and AFZ Chief of Staff Supporting Services, Air Vice Marshal Selebale Masera (right) confer a new rank to Group Captain Lysinda Mahere at AFZ Headquarters in Harare yesterday. — Picture: Charles Muchakagara.

Remember Deketeke-Herald Reporter

Commander-in-Chief of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces, President Mnangagwa, yesterday promoted 27 Air Force of Zimbabwe officers.

The President made the promotions in terms of Section 15 (1) (b) of the Defence Act, which reads: “His Excellency the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe and Commander in Chief of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces may, on the advice of the minister acting on the recommendation of the commander, promote or temporarily appoint an officer to a higher rank”.

Two Air Commodores, 11 Group Captains and 16 Wing Commanders were among the promoted Air and Senior officers. However, one Air Commodore and one Group Captain are currently out of the country on duty.

Speaking during the promotion of Air and Senior officers ceremony at the Josiah Magama Tongogara Barracks in Harare, Commander Air Force of Zimbabwe Air Marshal John Jacob Nzvede said the promotions highlight how crucial performance-based appointments are to achieving Vision 2030.

“The President and Commander in Chief of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces, Cde Mnangagwa, has underscored the importance of performance-based appointments as one of the key enablers in attaining Vision 2030,” he said.

“It is against this background that the President and the Commander in Chief of the Defence Forces saw it fit to promote these air and senior officers.”

Air Marshal Nzvede there is no room for chancers to earn promotion.

“Having earned this promotion, it is a joyous moment for the elevated individuals and the organisation. The next step is to justify this elevation by performing to the expected standards,” he said.

“The Airforce of Zimbabwe and the nation are faced with several challenges that require ingenuity. I therefore challenge the promoted officers and all officers in the Airforce of Zimbabwe to go beyond the routine tasks to become innovative leaders.”

Speaking after their promotion, Air Commodore Morris Mujikwa thanked the AFZ Commander and the command element for approving his promotion.

He added he will lead with compassion so that subordinates are motivated to serve the organisation and the nation to the best of their abilities.

Group Captain Lysinda Mahere pledged to give back to the AFZ and the entire nation.

“I want to thank our Commander in Chief of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces, President Emmerson Mnangagwa, for promoting me to the rank of group captain.

“I also promise that I will work hard for the nation to achieve its target of becoming an upper-middle-income society by 2030. Lastly, to my fellow women, I implore them to work hard and that is the secret behind every success.”