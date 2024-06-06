Source: Plumtree man bashes cop -Newsday Zimbabwe

There was drama in Makhubu village in Mphoengs, Matabeleland South province when a police officer was assaulted by a suspect’s brother.

The matter came to light at Courts yesterday where Tshebukani Ndebele appeared before magistrate Joshua Nembaware facing a charge of defeating the course of justice.

He pleaded not guilty and was remanded in custody to June 18.

The State led by Selestine Madziwa alleged that on June 2, Arthur Mupfeki attended to a report of malicious damage to property where he apprehended the suspect.

When he was taking the suspect to the police vehicle, Ndebele pounced on the cop demanding the release of his sibling.

He allegedly assaulted the cop, resulting in the suspect fleeing.

The suspect is on the run, the court heard.