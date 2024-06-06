Source: Mutsvangwa booed as factionalism rocks Zanu PF -Newsday Zimbabwe

ZANU PF politburo member Ziyambi Ziyambi walked out on his counterpart Christopher Mutsvangwa during the provincial co-ordinating committee (PCC) meeting at the Chinhoyi University of Technology gym hall on Monday as factionalism reared its ugly head in Mashonaland West province.

Politburo members in the province are divided over a restructuring exercise that is underway.

Sources said things came to a head when Mutsvangwa allegedly reneged on what the central committee and politburo members had agreed on at a briefing not to interfere with co-options done by the provincial committee.

Sources said Ziyambi walked out when Mutsvangwa disregarded the decision not to interfere with the co-options.

“It was a battle of politburo members over what has been done in terms of co-options done at provincial and district levels. They seemed to disagree as Ziyambi walked out when Mutsvangwa was speaking in a sign of serious divisions within the higher ranks,” a source, who attended the meeting, said.

Mutsvangwa was booed by the youth after he interjected provincial chairperson Mary Mliswa-Chikoka like “a little girl” telling her to sit down. A youth from Chegutu, who did not want to be identified for fear of victimisation did not have kind words for politburo members for belittling their provincial chairperson.

“We are not happy with the way some politburo members belittled the provincial chairperson in PCC meetings,” the youth member said.

Mliswa-Chikoka played down what happened during the meeting saying Ziyambi excused himself as he was going for a hospital visit.

“He didn’t walk out, he actually excused himself as he was rushing for a hospital visit,” said Mliswa-Chikoka when contacted for comment.

Politburo members Douglas Mombeshora and Webster Shamu and Mashonaland West Provincial Affairs minister Marian Chombo are believed to be fighting in Mutsvangwa’s corner while Mliswa-Chikoka is linked to the Ziyambi’s camp.