Source: Plumtree man rapes, murders 16 year old -Newsday Zimbabwe

A 33 year old man from Plumtree has been arrested for allegedly raping and killing a 16 year old girl.

Allegations are that Andrew Qhubekani Ncube was employed by the deceased’s guardian Vusumuzi Nkomo, and was later fired for being a lazy worker.

According to a statement issued by the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), Ncube murdered the teenager on October 16 to revenge his job loss.

“The NPA is alleging that the accused was not happy about losing his job and decided to get back at his employer. On October 24, 2022, the accused waylaid the deceased on her way to school along a footpath,” the NPA said.

“He hit her with a stone and she fell down. The accused then raped her before strangling her to death using a pair of trousers.

“The deceased was later found in the bush with the pair of trousers still around her neck. The accused also abandoned a bag full of his clothes at the scene of the crime. The State is strongly opposed to bail in this matter. The investigations are still ongoing.”

He was remanded in custody until November 16.