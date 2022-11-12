Source: Govt turns to private players to reduce housing backlog -Newsday Zimbabwe

Nokhuthula Matsikenyere

GOVERNMENT has pleaded with players in the private sector to come on board and help reduce the country’s housing backlog estimated at 1,5 million.

This was said by Manicaland Provincial Affairs minister Nokhuthula Matsikenyere at the belated World Habitat Day commemorations in Mutare.

The United Nations (UN) designated the first Monday of October as the World Habitat day.

In a speech read on her behalf by deputy director in her office Lucky Basopo, Matsikenyere applauded Destiny of Africa Network for providing quality housing.

“I strongly encourage private players to emulate exceptional efforts done by Destiny of Africa Network for providing housing units. I strongly encourage other private players to partner government because reducing housing backlog which hovers beyond 1,5 million need concerted efforts from government and private players,” Matsikenyere said.

This year’s World Habitat Day celebrations were held under the theme Mind the Gap-Leave No one and No place behind.

Danet Manicaland chairperson Wilson Masokowere pleaded with government to provide them with more land for housing projects.

“I am urging the government to provide us with more land to build more houses to reduce the backlog,” Masokowere said.