Source: Plumtree villagers steal from malayitsha – The Standard

SEVEN villagers from Plumtree have been sentenced to do community service for stealing from a car belonging to a cross border transporter.

Prosecutor Selstine Madziwa told the court that the complainant left his trailer at Matjinge village after it got stuck in the mud.

On a date unknown to the state but between the March 3 and 5, the complainants stole an assortment of goods that there were loaded in the trailer.

Investigations led to their arrest.

On March 5, the complainant positively identified some of the stolen property in possession of the accused persons

The total value of stolen property was R 24 574c and only ZiG12 475 was recovered.

They pleaded guilty and were ordered to do 420 hours of community service at Matjinge clinic.

The complainant is a cross border transporter popularly known as malayitsha